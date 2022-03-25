Executive Spotlight Q&A: Precision OT's Keith Habberfield

This episode of the Executive Spotlight Q&A features Keith Habberfield, executive VP of sales and marketing at Precision Optical Transceivers (OT). In this interview, he talks about Precision OT as a company and how it continues to consistently develop new technologies in integrated photonics, electronics and software.

Here are just a few things covered in this conversation:

Introduction to Precision Optical Transceivers (00:58)

Adapting to the pandemic (01:35)

Responding to the demands of 5G and RDOF (03:54)

How industry developments affect component designs (05:55)

Precision OT's advanced development team (07:33)

The Precision OT difference (11:10)

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading