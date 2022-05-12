Evolutio is first European provider to deploy Ribbon's Virtual C20 for telecom

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Evolutio, an expert company in the integration of cloud services and solutions, is upgrading its network with Ribbon's Virtual C20, making it the first European provider to leverage this solution, and gaining a more robust call platform

Ribbon's Virtual C20 delivers call control that operates on the newest technology architectures while retaining the best features of its predecessors, dating back more than thirty years to the Nortel DMS family and the CS 2000. The solution offers an unprecedented ability to simultaneously accommodate multiple last mile/ kilometer architectures, enabling service providers to collapse numerous central offices regardless of the brand or type of existing equipment. The C20's scale and resiliency make it ideal for complete network transformations, whether immediate or over extended periods.

Evolutio believes it offers its customers the best option to achieve their goals, accompanying them throughout their journey of improvement and implementation of new technologies. With the Virtual C20, the expert company in service integration continues to improve customer service by increasing the efficiency of its operations.

