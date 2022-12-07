Eurobites: Swisscom tests 50G PON on live network

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia goes with Infovista for network testing; Synamedia buys Quortex; Zayo cuts ribbon on new subsea route.

Swisscom has begun testing 50G PON technology in the live network of an unnamed Swiss municipality, after putting it through its paces in a laboratory back in 2020 – the first telco in the world to do so, it claims. Swisscom believes 50G PON will lead to increased flexibility for its business customers, facilitating, for example, additional security features. It intends to fully introduce the technology on its network by 2025 at the latest. (Source: Unsplash)

Nokia has chosen Infovista's cloud-based automated testing software to support the verification of new 5G and pre-5G networks that it has deployed. According to Infovista, its technology enables Nokia to automate and centralize the management of testing routines, freeing Nokia engineers from having to carry out manual drive testing to focus instead on "high value" network optimization tasks.

Synamedia, the UK-based video software company, has acquired cloud-based video delivery platform Quortex, adding just-in-time processing of live video streaming to its armory. Quortex's technology, says Synamedia, builds video streams "on the fly," based on users' requirements and matched to viewers' locations, devices and time zones. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Belgian operator Telenet has plumped for Netcracker Technology's cloud-native Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) BSS software to help it expand its enterprise business. CPQ supports flexible pricing based on a number of criteria, including customer type and market segment, helping Telenet to close deals more easily.

Zayo has launched a new subsea route connecting the UK and continental Europe via access points in Lowestoft, UK and Zandvoort, Netherlands. Zayo claims the new route, called Zeus, contains the highest fiber count connecting the UK and mainland Europe, with 192 fibers, allowing wavelength throughput on a single channel between London and Amsterdam to reach up to 600G.

The UK government has been reprimanded by the Information Commissioner's Office for its officials' use of WhatsApp and other private messaging apps to conduct important business related to the government's handling of the pandemic. As the BBC reports, the data watchdog pointed out that the use of encrypted apps and private email could mean that information that ought to be ultimately available for scrutiny in the public domain could be lost.

Three has been named the fastest 5G network in the UK in Ookla's latest speed test. Three UK achieved median download speeds of 292.57 Mbit/s and median upload speeds of 13.44 Mbit/s. O2 was rated as the slowest.