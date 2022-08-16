Eurobites: Nokia tests 600Gbit/s line rate with Telekom Serbia, MTEL

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: CityFibre rolls into Sittingbourne; iPlayer hits new heights; UK push on social tariffs.

Nokia says it has successfully tested a 600Gbit/s line rate on Telekom Serbia and MTEL's optical transport network between Banja Luka and Belgrade, a distance of 600km. The test used Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), powered by its PSE-Vs chipset. According to Nokia, the test prepares the ground for the transport of 100GE (Gigabit Ethernet) and 400GE services. In addition to long-range city-to-city connections, Telekom Serbia will deploy equipment from the 1830 PSS range in two new regional rings to provide WDM-based networks to meet the needs of its residential and business customers. (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

In Africa, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has completed its acquisition of Telrad, an Israel-based software company. Telrad's areas of expertise include networking, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. Liquid Intelligent Technologies lays claim to a fiber broadband network covering over 100,000km. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

UK altnet CityFibre has named the next town on its rollout hitlist: It's Sittingbourne, a post-industrial town roughly halfway between London and the port of Dover. CityFibre will invest £9.5 million (US$11.4 million) in a new town-wide network as part of a wider investment in the region.

The BBC's iPlayer video streaming service enjoyed its best ever second quarter, with 1.6 billion streams logged between April and June of this year. High-profile live events in the UK such as the Glastonbury Festival and the various Platinum Jubilee shenanigans helped boost the numbers, as did blockbuster drama offerings such as Peaky Blinders and Sherwood.