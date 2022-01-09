Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Eurobites: Nokia provides optical transport Energie boost in Austria

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/1/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone draws power from ammonia; Ericsson's new radio saves energy; BT, Warner Bros. Discovery close TV sport deal.

  • Nokia has won the contract to build an optical transport network across 18 sites in Upper Austria for Energie AG Oberösterreich, a regional energy supply and infrastructure company whose subsidiary, Energie AG Telekom, is currently operating a fiber network spanning more than 7,000km. The Finnish vendor says that the new transport network will be scalable to tens of terabits per second, up from 6.4 Tbit/s today. Nokia's 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) platform and Network Services Platform (NSP) software automation suite will form part of the mix.

    (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)
    (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

  • Vodafone has installed a zero-emission ammonia-based off-grid power system at one of its mobile sites in Romania to test the potential of the technology. The GenCell Fox system is a low-temperature alkaline fuel cell which generates power from liquid ammonia with only water, nitrogen and heat as its by-products. Liquid ammonia is less flammable than gasoline, propane, hydrogen or natural gas and, as one might expect, emits a strong odor that makes leaks more easily detectable. Simtel, a Romanian photovoltaics company, is also involved in the project.

  • Also tooting its sustainability trumpet is Ericsson, which has introduced a new triple-band, tri-sector radio that it claims "can do the job of nine radios," cutting energy consumption by 40% compared to triple-band single-sector radios. The new radio combines 900, 800 and 700MHz frequency bands into one 2G-to-5G-capable radio. The 40% energy reduction, says Ericsson, can translate to annual savings per site that are equivalent to charging an electric car 40 times.

  • BT and Warner Bros. Discovery have closed their TV sports deal, with BT Sport and Eurosport UK assets now transferred into a new joint venture. For now, BT Sport and Eurosport UK retain their separate brands; in time they will be brought together under a single umbrella. BT received a £93 million (US$107 million) payment from Warner Bros. Discovery as part of the deal, but could earn up to £540 million ($624 million) in future, depending on certain conditions being met. (See BT limps off pitch with Warner sports deal as business withers.)

  • Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's digital business unit, has done a deal with antivirus software giant McAfee to integrate the US company's online protection offerings into its own cybersecurity armory, which is mainly geared towards the self-employed and consumers in the EMEA region and Latin America.

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened a new office in Johannesburg to support, says the company, South Africa's growing cloud market. AWS first established a presence in South Africa in 2004, with an office in Cape Town.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has named Wellingborough as the next town on its fiber rollout hitlist. The work will begin in October; the budget is £14 million ($16 million).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

