Eurobites: Nokia provides optical transport Energie boost in Austria

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone draws power from ammonia; Ericsson's new radio saves energy; BT, Warner Bros. Discovery close TV sport deal.

Nokia has won the contract to build an optical transport network across 18 sites in Upper Austria for Energie AG Oberösterreich, a regional energy supply and infrastructure company whose subsidiary, Energie AG Telekom, is currently operating a fiber network spanning more than 7,000km. The Finnish vendor says that the new transport network will be scalable to tens of terabits per second, up from 6.4 Tbit/s today. Nokia's 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) platform and Network Services Platform (NSP) software automation suite will form part of the mix. (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

Vodafone has installed a zero-emission ammonia-based off-grid power system at one of its mobile sites in Romania to test the potential of the technology. The GenCell Fox system is a low-temperature alkaline fuel cell which generates power from liquid ammonia with only water, nitrogen and heat as its by-products. Liquid ammonia is less flammable than gasoline, propane, hydrogen or natural gas and, as one might expect, emits a strong odor that makes leaks more easily detectable. Simtel, a Romanian photovoltaics company, is also involved in the project.

Also tooting its sustainability trumpet is Ericsson, which has introduced a new triple-band, tri-sector radio that it claims "can do the job of nine radios," cutting energy consumption by 40% compared to triple-band single-sector radios. The new radio combines 900, 800 and 700MHz frequency bands into one 2G-to-5G-capable radio. The 40% energy reduction, says Ericsson, can translate to annual savings per site that are equivalent to charging an electric car 40 times.

BT and Warner Bros. Discovery have closed their TV sports deal, with BT Sport and Eurosport UK assets now transferred into a new joint venture. For now, BT Sport and Eurosport UK retain their separate brands; in time they will be brought together under a single umbrella. BT received a £93 million (US$107 million) payment from Warner Bros. Discovery as part of the deal, but could earn up to £540 million ($624 million) in future, depending on certain conditions being met. (See BT limps off pitch with Warner sports deal as business withers.)

Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's digital business unit, has done a deal with antivirus software giant McAfee to integrate the US company's online protection offerings into its own cybersecurity armory, which is mainly geared towards the self-employed and consumers in the EMEA region and Latin America.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened a new office in Johannesburg to support, says the company, South Africa's growing cloud market. AWS first established a presence in South Africa in 2004, with an office in Cape Town.