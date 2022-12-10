ESnet6 sets new research benchmark with Ciena's WaveLogic Optics

Providing 46.1 Terabits per second (Tbps) of bandwidth and intelligent network services, ESnet6 will support multi-petabyte dataflows typical of science research today and will also scale to manage the emerging exabyte data era of the future. ESnet6 will enable scientists to significantly advance their ability to gain insight from massive datasets produced by experiments that use large scale instruments like genome sequencers, telescope observatories, X-ray light sources and particle accelerators, among many others.

ESnet6 utilizes Ciena's Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme to support 100GbE and 400GbE interconnectivity. Ciena's optical technology provides reduced cost per bit per kilometer, simplified operations via a web-scale operational model, and smarter software and analytics derived from real-time network data that it reveals. These benefits are critical to ESnet6 as it fuels data for scientific discovery for tens of thousands of DOE-funded researchers at more than 50 U.S. laboratories and supercomputing facilities to research partners around the world.

Read the full press release here.

Ciena