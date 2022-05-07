Ericsson and partners quadruple Telstra's optical network service capacity

STOCKHOLM – Telstra's optical network provides connectivity between Telstra's IP routers and switches and this deployment will initially be used for Telstra's internet traffic and broadband connectivity.

Transmitted over Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform using their latest optical modem technology WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5E), the upgrade from a 100 GE to a 400 GE interface will improve optical network performance and service capacity while reducing power inefficiencies in the optical network.

Additionally, the 400 GE interface has the same physical footprint as its 100 GE counterparts, providing a sustainable upgrade path without compromising on any physical restrictions. It also provides four times the service capacity while reducing power consumption of the optical network.

