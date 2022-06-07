Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Elisa Polystar succumbs to Cardinality thoughts

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/6/2022
Comment (0)

Elisa Polystar, the international telecom software business of Elisa Group, has agreed to acquire UK-based Cardinality.

Should it get regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close before September 30. Until then Cardinality ownership remains in the hands of current operational management and Maven Capital Partners.

Top brass at Polystar, not surprisingly, thought Cardinality was an excellent purchase. No financial details were disclosed but execs maintained it was an important step on the company's journey of "making self-driving networks happen."

"Cardinality enables effective data management at scale and allows operators to fully benefit from the cloud," said Polystar CTO Thomas Nilsson in prepared remarks. "In addition, it enables our subject matter experts to collaborate and develop new use cases for our existing service assurance and automation portfolios more easily and quickly."

Polystar sees the Cardinality portfolio as complementary to its own cloud-native automation and analytics "solutions," which are designed to bring down opex and capex for communications service providers' (CSPs), as well as "enhance" customer experiences.

The UK supplier, through its cloud native Cardinality.io platform, provides data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for CSPs.

The Cardinality.io platform, helped by AI-driven analytics, can purportedly handle "upwards of 50 billion events per day." The company further boasts that its DataOps engine "can easily move data from edge to core to cloud."

Cardinality originality

James Crawshaw, practice leader for service provider transformation at Omdia, a Light Reading sister company, is impressed by how far Cardinality has progressed since it was founded in 2015.

"Cardinality has a strong technology platform, which it has built and proved at scale with customers like Vodafone, Telefonica, Zain and Etisalat," he told Light Reading.

Although Cardinality.io is based on open-source components, added Crawshaw, which includes the likes of Kafka, RabbitMQ and MongoDB, the hard part is making them all work together in a cohesive solution. "It's a problem that Cardinality seems to have cracked," he said.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Crawshaw points out that Cardinality has already integrated probes from Anritsu, EXFO, InfoVista, Netscout and Radcom, as well as performance management systems from Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia. "They have developed a number of use cases, some of which, like radio optimization and anomaly detection, employ machine learning," he said.

Crawshaw reckons that Polystar has a chance to become a "more significant player" in the service assurance market through the acquisitions of both Cardinality and Frinx, and build on the credibility it has already established with heavyweight CSP customers, including Bell, Telefónica and T-Mobile.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE