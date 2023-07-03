Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

DZS Xtreme Transport speeds up and automates optical deployments

News Wire Feed

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software solutions, today announced that it has further expanded its Cloud EDGE portfolio with the launch of DZS Xtreme Transport. Along with the DZS Xtreme Access and DZS Xtreme Mobile solutions, DZS Xtreme Transport helps communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate deployment and streamline management of differentiating new services over next-generation, high-bandwidth and low-latency optical broadband infrastructure. The DZS Xtreme Transport solution will be highlighted at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), taking place in San Diego, March 7 – 9.

DZS Xtreme Transport's open approach works with Open ROADM based, multi-vendor optical transport networks and leverages key functionality included in the award-winning DZS Saber 4400 coherent optical transport platform to enable end-to-end optical services that push high bandwidth to the very edge of the network, closer to subscribers. DZS Xtreme Transport also enables service providers to derive maximum value from the unique characteristics of the Saber 4400 platform for middle-mile and network edge deployments, including:

  • The newly available 2-degree CDC Flex ROADM and Transponder/Muxponder on a hardened, long-reach coherent optical metro and edge transport platform
  • Up to 400 Gigabits per second (Gbps) per wavelength in a small 1 rack unit (RU) form factor
  • The ability to use existing or low-cost cabinets and eliminate the need for expensive, temperature-controlled enclosures and central office locations for extended reach
  • Compared with alternative solutions, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber 4400. This avoids costs associated with building and maintaining environmentally controlled structures, such as heat exchanger or air conditioning installations/upgrades, and construction of pads, shelters or buildings.

DZS Xtreme Transport utilizes standards-compliant models and APIs from established standards bodies such as the TM Forum, IETF, Open ROADM, ONF and Open Daylight. By leveraging a plug-in based architecture, DZS Xtreme orchestration can integrate easily with third-party southbound systems using standard APIs or, in the case of proprietary systems, native APIs. DZS Xtreme's northbound orchestration interface uses TMF and REST open APIs to OSS/BSS systems. Standards supported include Openflow, NETCONF and YANG.

DZS Xtreme Transport also reflects DZS' significant investment in user experience and interface design. The DZS Xtreme Transport Software Defined Network (SDN) controller is extremely intuitive and user-friendly to help even non-technical users get up to speed quickly and minimize time to benefit for end-customers. Telus, a leading Canadian CSP, has accelerated delivery of new features and onboarding of new services dramatically by leveraging the DZS Xtreme portfolio.

By integrating the industry-first hardened optical transport capabilities of the DZS Saber 4400 platform with the advanced automation capabilities of DZS Xtreme Access, the award-winning experience management delivered by DZS CloudCheck and Expresse, and the industry-leading performance and density offered by the DZS Velocity V6 system, DZS provides a complete solution for AI-driven access service for optimized operations and Service Level Agreement (SLA) management and a clear path to 50G and 100G bandwidth from the Optical EDGE to the Access EDGE and Subscriber EDGE.

Read the full press release here.

DZS

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE