Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Dito CME sinks further into the red on heavy forex losses

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Dito Telecom's finances deteriorated even further in Q3 as it struggled to get its footing in the Philippines market against the backdrop of a cooling economy and falling currency.

Losses at its parent, Dito CME Holdings, widened to 5.1 billion Philippine pesos (US$88.8 million) for the quarter, out from PHP3.8 billion last year.

Half of that came from forex losses, which ballooned 140% to PHP6 billion ($104.5 million) thanks to the slide in the local currency against the US dollar and Chinese yuan, the currencies in which its debt is denominated.

Revenue grew 153% to PHP2 billion ($34.8 million) – but the rest of the accounts is a sea of red.

Dito CME reported a balance sheet deficit of PHP28.7 billion ($500.3 million), a tenfold increase from the start of the year, with liabilities of PHP196 billion ($3.4 billion) outweighing assets of PHP167.4 billion ($2.9 billion).

Liabilities of Dito Telecom parent outweigh assets by $500m as company battles to raise fresh funds. (Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)
Liabilities of Dito Telecom parent outweigh assets by $500m as company battles to raise fresh funds.
(Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)

Depreciation costs were PHP2.3 billion ($40 million), up 64%, which the company attributed to the heavy capex required to meet its network coverage commitments. Interest expense was 170% higher at PHP1.9 billion ($33.1 million).

Despite its negative net worth, the company said it was confident Dito could "continue as a going concern" because it believed it would be able to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its obligations.

To fund capex commitments, it said it had secured terms for a project finance loan of approximately US$3.9 billion, which is expected to be closed in the last quarter of 2022.

Abandoned rights offering

Without elaborating it said it was considering "follow-on offering and private equity placements" by its parent company, with proceeds to be used to fund Dito Telecom.

It said Dito's minority shareholders, including 40% owner China Telecom, "are also committed to infuse additional capital" in accordance with the schedule "indicated in the investment agreement."

But it's fair to say there is plenty of skepticism about these hints of new loans and equity-raising.

Earlier this year Dito abandoned an PHP8 billion special rights offering at the last minute, claiming a change in "market conditions" but which was assumed by most analysts to be because of a lack of interest.

In August a Bloomberg report that owner Dennis Uy was in talks to sell off some of his shareholding sparked a brief rally in the share price – but nothing came of it.

A similar pop occurred last month when it was reported that he was in talks with potential investors to take an PHP8 billion ($139.3 million) stake.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Dito Telecom, which entered the Philippines market 18 months ago, says it had 13.1 million 5G mobile and fixed-wireless subs at September 30.

According to its latest performance audit its network covers 72% of the population with minimum average download speeds of 72Mbit/s for 4G and 801Mbit/s for 5G.

Dito CME stock rose 7.6% Wednesday. It is down 43% since the start of the year.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Accelerating Digital Services in LATAM By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE