Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Dito auditor issues warning after losses widen to $461M

News Analysis

The auditor of embattled Philippines telco Dito Telecom has called into question the company's viability after it plunged further into the red in 2022.

Listed vehicle Dito CME Holdings posted a net loss of 25.6 billion Philippine pesos (US$461 million) for the full year, and PHP17.95 billion ($323 million) the previous year, it revealed last week.

Total revenue improved by more than threefold from PHP2.2 billion ($39.6 million) to PHP7.3 billion ($131.4 million), but expenses blew out to PHP20.6 billion ($370.8 million) from PHP12.9 billion ($232.2 million).

Dito's liabilities exceed assets by $3.5 billion. (Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)
Dito's liabilities exceed assets by $3.5 billion.
(Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)

On an EBITDA basis, the company narrowed its loss by a third to PHP3.8 billion ($68.4 million), but interest costs expanded 324% to PHP5.2 billion ($93.6 million).

The result was a capital deficiency of PHP27.9 billion ($502.2 million), with liabilities exceeding current assets by PHP196.6 billion ($3.5 billion).

Auditor Punongbayan & Araullo Grant Thornton said the numbers indicated "a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group to continue as a going concern."

In response, Dito listed a series of fundraising initiatives, including a 650 million Chinese yuan (US$94 million) shareholder loan from China Telecom, which owns 40% of Dito Telecom. The company said it had already drawn down CNY165 million ($23.8 million).

Commitments for $3.9 billion

It also had commitments from creditors for $3.9 billion in project financing, expected to be finalized later this year, and had negotiated extensions on payments for construction works.

Dito said it was also planning a follow-on offering to raise equity funds, while majority owner Udenna Corporation and minority shareholders were also committed to providing capital.

Udenna is owned by prominent businessmen Dennis Uy, a confidant of previous President Rodrigo Duterte, who awarded the mobile license to China in 2018. Uy has committed to investing $5 billion on rolling out a national 5G network and has said the company aims to become profitable by 2026.

"Despite the reported capital deficiency, management is confident that the group can continue as a going concern" because of its ability to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its obligations, the company said in a filing.

"The group continues to heighten its commercial operations through targeted subscriber acquisition and promotional activities aimed at increasing revenue. Also, the group will continue to efficiently implement its network roll-out plan and cost-saving measures to improve the results of operations."

Dito, the Philippines' third mobile operator, began offering 4G and 5G service in March 2021. The company claimed to have 15 million subscribers at end-December 2022.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Market leaders Globe Telecom and PLDT/Smart reported 87 million and 66 million subscribers respectively last December.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE