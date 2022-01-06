Dell'oro reports North America optical transport equipment market grew 25% in 1Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Optical Transport equipment market grew 2 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2022, driven by the stellar growth in the American regions, comprising North America and Latin America.
Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Quarterly Report:
- Optical Transport revenue in North America and Latin America grew 25 percent and 19 percent year-over-year, respectively. The other regions declined at a mid-single-digit rate in the same period.
- The vendors with the highest market share in the American regions include Ciena, Fujitsu, Infinera, and Cisco. Together, these companies have nearly 80 percent share of the regional revenue.
- Component shortage and supply problems lowered the year-over-year worldwide optical market growth rate in the quarter from an estimated 6 percent to 3 percent.
