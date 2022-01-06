Dell'oro reports North America optical transport equipment market grew 25% in 1Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Optical Transport equipment market grew 2 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2022, driven by the stellar growth in the American regions, comprising North America and Latin America.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Quarterly Report:

Optical Transport revenue in North America and Latin America grew 25 percent and 19 percent year-over-year, respectively. The other regions declined at a mid-single-digit rate in the same period.

The vendors with the highest market share in the American regions include Ciena, Fujitsu, Infinera, and Cisco. Together, these companies have nearly 80 percent share of the regional revenue.

Component shortage and supply problems lowered the year-over-year worldwide optical market growth rate in the quarter from an estimated 6 percent to 3 percent.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'oro