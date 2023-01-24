Dell'Oro: Optical transport to grow at 3% CAGR through 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment demand is forecast to increase at a 3 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next five years, reaching $17 billion by 2027. The cumulative revenue during that five year period is expected to be $81 billion.

Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:

Optical Transport market expected to increase in 2023 due to improving component supply.

WDM Metro market growth rates in next five years are projected to be lower than historic averages due to the growing use of IP-over-DWDM.

DWDM Long Haul market is forecast to grow at a five-year CAGR of 5 percent.

Coherent wavelength shipments on WDM systems forecast to grow at 11 percent CAGR, reaching 1.2 million annual shipments by 2027.

Installation of 400 Gbps wavelengths expected to dominate for most of forecast period.

