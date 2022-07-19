Dell'Oro: Optical Transport DWDM market to surpass $17B

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, demand for Optical Transport DWDM equipment is forecast to surpass $17 billion by 2026. Over the next five years, it is expected that DWDM Long Haul system sales will grow at a faster pace than WDM Metro system sales.

Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year July 2022 Forecast Report:

DWDM Long Haul revenue is forecasted to grow at a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 percent.

WDM Metro revenue is forecasted to grow at a five-year CAGR of 3 percent.

Capacity shipments each year are projected to grow at an average annual rate of 30+ percent.

Spectral efficiency is expected to improve at an average annual rate of 9 percent.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Optical Transport industry with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments, wavelength shipments (by speed up to 1.2+ Tbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers, optical switch, Disaggregated WDM, DCI, and ZR Optics.

Dell'Oro