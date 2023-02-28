Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Dell'Oro: North American optical transport market up 14% in 2022

News Wire Feed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment revenue in North America grew 14 percent in 2022, surpassing $4.0 billion. Among the large optical equipment suppliers, Fujitsu and Infinera stood out with revenue growth that far exceeded the market's rate of growth.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

  • Currency exchange rate continued to be a concern throughout 2022, lowering market results in many regions. On a constant currency basis, the worldwide Optical Transport market grew approximately 4 percent in the year and the total WDM market grew approximately 5 percent.
  • The largest suppliers in North America were Ciena, Cisco, Fujitsu, and Infinera. Among these vendors, Fujitsu and Infinera sharply outperformed. Fujitsu's optical equipment revenue grew 80 percent year-over-year and Infinera's grew 38 percent.
  • Internet content provider spending on WDM equipment rebounded in 4Q 2022 after an unexpected drop in the third quarter, contributing to the strong North American results in the fourth quarter.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Talk with ZTE's Shen Jianda about all-scenario UniSite By ZTE
China Mobile and Huawei Win 'GSMA Foundry Excellence Award' for the 5G-Advanced Foundry Project By Huawei
Huawei Launches One 5G Solutions to Drive All Bands to 5G By Huawei
MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Says Industry Cooperation Needed for Accelerating 5G Prosperity By Huawei
5G 3 years = 4G 5 years, Operators Have Achieved Success after the 1st Round of 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE