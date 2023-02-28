Dell'Oro: North American optical transport market up 14% in 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/28/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment revenue in North America grew 14 percent in 2022, surpassing $4.0 billion. Among the large optical equipment suppliers, Fujitsu and Infinera stood out with revenue growth that far exceeded the market's rate of growth.
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:
- Currency exchange rate continued to be a concern throughout 2022, lowering market results in many regions. On a constant currency basis, the worldwide Optical Transport market grew approximately 4 percent in the year and the total WDM market grew approximately 5 percent.
- The largest suppliers in North America were Ciena, Cisco, Fujitsu, and Infinera. Among these vendors, Fujitsu and Infinera sharply outperformed. Fujitsu's optical equipment revenue grew 80 percent year-over-year and Infinera's grew 38 percent.
- Internet content provider spending on WDM equipment rebounded in 4Q 2022 after an unexpected drop in the third quarter, contributing to the strong North American results in the fourth quarter.
