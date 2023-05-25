Dell'Oro: Improving component supply drives 1Q 2023 optical transport market growth
News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/25/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment revenue grew 8 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2023.
Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:
- The largest global suppliers in the trailing four quarter period were Huawei, Ciena, Nokia, ZTE, and Infinera. Among these vendors, Nokia and Infinera outperformed. For the trailing four quarter period, Nokia's optical revenue grew 13 percent and Infinera's grew 20 percent.
- China market slightly contracted in the quarter. If we exclude China from the worldwide figures, the optical market grew at a much higher rate of 12 percent year-over-year.
- Internet content provider (ICP) spending on WDM equipment increased year-over-year in the quarter, continuing the rebound in purchasing that started in 4Q 2022 after an unexpected drop in the third quarter.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital SymposiumWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By HuaweiAll Partner Perspectives