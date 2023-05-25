Dell'Oro: Improving component supply drives 1Q 2023 optical transport market growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment revenue grew 8 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2023.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

The largest global suppliers in the trailing four quarter period were Huawei, Ciena, Nokia, ZTE, and Infinera. Among these vendors, Nokia and Infinera outperformed. For the trailing four quarter period, Nokia's optical revenue grew 13 percent and Infinera's grew 20 percent.

China market slightly contracted in the quarter. If we exclude China from the worldwide figures, the optical market grew at a much higher rate of 12 percent year-over-year.

Internet content provider (ICP) spending on WDM equipment increased year-over-year in the quarter, continuing the rebound in purchasing that started in 4Q 2022 after an unexpected drop in the third quarter.

