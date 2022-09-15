Dell'Oro: Despite supply constraints, ethernet adapter market has record Q2

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the Ethernet controller and adapter market achieved its seventh record-breaking quarter at $1.2 billion in 2Q 2022 despite persistent supply chain challenges. Smart NICs accounted for 12 percent of total Ethernet adapter port shipments, its highest share ever, which added to topline growth.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC report include:

The Ethernet Controller and Adapter market is on track for 45 percent revenue growth in 2022.

NVIDIA became the first vendor to report 400 Gbps Ethernet adapter port shipments.

Open Smart NIC vendors such as Marvell, NVIDIA and Napatech accounted for 27 percent of the revenue in 2Q 2022, with Amazon and Microsoft accounting for the balance of the market with their internally developed solutions.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC Quarterly Report provide complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, and 200 Gbps) for Ethernet controllers and adapters. The report also covers Smart NIC controllers and adapters.

