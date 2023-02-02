Dell'Oro: Data center switch market to exceed $100B between 2023 and 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the Ethernet Switch Data Center market is forecast to grow at a nearly double-digit CAGR between 2022 and 2027, surpassing $100 B in cumulative spending over the next five years. Our current market outlook doesn't include potential additional sales associated with Co-packaged optics (CPOs) as customers' interest and technology readiness are still a moving target.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:

800 Gbps is expected to eclipse 400 Gbps by 2025. The availability of 800 Gbps optics and 25.6 T chips propelled the adoption of 800 Gbps switch ports. This adoption was first spearheaded by Google but other Cloud SPs are expected to follow suit.

SONiC adoption is expected to accelerate over our forecast horizon, achieving a 10-20 percent penetration rate in Tier 2/3 Cloud SPs and large enterprises by 2027.

