DellOro: Broadband equipment spending remains at record levels in 3Q 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/7/2022
Comment (0)
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.7 B in 3Q 2022, up 17 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on PON equipment continues to fuel the overall market, with revenue for PON OLTs breaking last quarter's record of $1.3 B in the quarter.
Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:
- Total XGS-PON ONT unit shipments exceeded 1 M for the second straight quarter, reaching 1.5 M worldwide.
- Total cable access concentrator revenue was flat Y/Y at $259 M. Remote PHY devices and remote OLTs both reached record levels in the quarter, as cable operators continue to expand their DAA and fiber initiatives.
- Total cable CPE units increased 5 percent Y/Y, as vendors were once again able to fulfill orders that had been backlogged for multiple quarters. Total revenue was up 9 percent Y/Y as higher-end DOCSIS 3.1 gateways are the percentage of total unit shipments.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
Video - Wavelogic 5 Nano: Addressing the broadest range of networkingapplications from coherent pluggables
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and AutomationWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOMAll Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unitAll Guest Perspectives