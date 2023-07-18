Dell'Oro: $83 billion of optical transport equipment revenue in next five years
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/18/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment demand is forecast to be $83 billion over the next five years. This cumulative revenue is up 10 percent compared to the previous five-year period and will largely be from sales of coherent DWDM systems.
Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:
- Optical Transport market expected to approach $18 billion by 2027.
- DWDM Long Haul forecast raised due to the growing need for network capacity and increasing use of integrated C+L band optical line systems.
- Demand for WDM equipment for metro and long-haul data center interconnect (DCI) expected to grow through forecast period with the majority of growth in long-haul systems.
- New generation of coherent DSPs to begin shipping in late-2023. By 2027, nearly one-third of shipments will be comprised of DSPs capable of transmitting 1.2 Tbps and 1.6 Tbps signals over a single wavelength.
