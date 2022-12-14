Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Dedicado taps Ciena to improve connectivity between Argentina and Uruguay

Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – Dedicado, a leading telecommunications company in Uruguay, recently deployed a high-capacity, resilient network between Argentina and Uruguay. Dedicado is leveraging Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology in both terrestrial and submarine network segments. Believed to be the first high-capacity 600G to 800G network between Argentina and Uruguay, this upgrade creates a more adaptive network to support 5G, over-the-top (OTT) services and data center traffic. The network can deliver up to 25.2 Tbps between the countries.

Key Facts:

  • Dedicado's new high-capacity network provides new levels of flexibility to support unpredictable traffic demands. Ciena's open, programmable architecture with WL5e optics allows Dedicado to rapidly scale its network, protect traffic from potential faults and drive greater network efficiency.
  • Additionally, Dedicado improves operational efficiencies with the deployment of a single technology across both terrestrial and submarine links and increases network capacity with the deployment of 600G and 800G wavelengths. Ciena's WL5e delivers lower cost per bit and provides more service density, while using less power in comparison to competing commercial solutions.
  • Dedicado is also utilizing Ciena's industry-leading Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which uses advanced analytics and open interfaces to provide real-time network intelligence and visibility into the performance of the network in order to ensure a high connectivity experience.

Read the full press release here.

Ciena

