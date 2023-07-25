CTIA findings show record wireless data usage
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/25/2023
WASHINGTON – Wireless networks supported more data traffic than ever in 2022, an extraordinary 73 trillion megabytes, marking the biggest year-over-year increase in history and unprecedented growth, according to CTIA's 2023 Annual Wireless Industry Survey.
The U.S. wireless industry also invested a record $39 billion to grow, improve and run their networks last year. The new historic high is 12% higher than last year's then-record setting total.
Since 1985, CTIA has surveyed U.S. wireless providers, highlighting the evolution of the industry. This year's key findings show:
- America's Demand for Wireless Data Continues to Skyrocket. S. wireless networks supported more than 73.7 trillion megabytes of traffic last year—20T MBs, or 38%, more than in 2021. It was the greatest increase in mobile data traffic ever, nearly double the year-over-year increase from 2020-2021.
- Wireless Industry Investment Hits a New High, Again. Wireless investment has sustained its record-breaking pace, increasing for the fifth year in a row at a historic $39 billion. This is up 12% from last year's previous record-setting total.
- 5G Adoption and Use Show No Signs of Slowing. By the end of 2022, the U.S. had nearly 162 million active 5G devices—nearly double the number of 5G devices in 2021.
- Cell Sites Fuel a Faster 5G Rollout. In 2022, there were more than 142,000 small cells operating across the U.S.—a 13% increase over 2021. Small cells make up a growing percentage of total cell sites—more than 34% in 2022.
- Americans Used More Voice Minutes. Consumers spent more than 2.5 trillion minutes on voice calls in 2022, a nearly 5% increase from 2021.
Read the full press release here.
