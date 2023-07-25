Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

CTIA findings show record wireless data usage

News Wire Feed

WASHINGTON – Wireless networks supported more data traffic than ever in 2022, an extraordinary 73 trillion megabytes, marking the biggest year-over-year increase in history and unprecedented growth, according to CTIA's 2023 Annual Wireless Industry Survey.

The U.S. wireless industry also invested a record $39 billion to grow, improve and run their networks last year. The new historic high is 12% higher than last year's then-record setting total.

Since 1985, CTIA has surveyed U.S. wireless providers, highlighting the evolution of the industry. This year's key findings show:

  • America's Demand for Wireless Data Continues to Skyrocket. S. wireless networks supported more than 73.7 trillion megabytes of traffic last year—20T MBs, or 38%, more than in 2021. It was the greatest increase in mobile data traffic ever, nearly double the year-over-year increase from 2020-2021.
  • Wireless Industry Investment Hits a New High, Again. Wireless investment has sustained its record-breaking pace, increasing for the fifth year in a row at a historic $39 billion. This is up 12% from last year's previous record-setting total.
  • 5G Adoption and Use Show No Signs of Slowing. By the end of 2022, the U.S. had nearly 162 million active 5G devices—nearly double the number of 5G devices in 2021.
  • Cell Sites Fuel a Faster 5G Rollout. In 2022, there were more than 142,000 small cells operating across the U.S.—a 13% increase over 2021. Small cells make up a growing percentage of total cell sites—more than 34% in 2022.
  • Americans Used More Voice Minutes. Consumers spent more than 2.5 trillion minutes on voice calls in 2022, a nearly 5% increase from 2021.

Read the full press release here.


CTIA

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE