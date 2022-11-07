Connexin snaps up Wisper Broadband

HULL, UK – Hull-based IoT and digital infrastructure specialist, Connexin, has acquired Wisper Broadband as it continues to grow its fibre offering in the region. With the acquisition of Wisper Broadband, an internet service provider in Hull, Connexin will welcome thousands of new customers to its network.

The coming together of these two local companies is part of Connexin's plans for significant regional growth to challenge the lack of broadband choice in the Hull area.

Through this acquisition, Connexin aims to give the people and businesses of East Yorkshire better value, greater choice and higher quality broadband. Wisper Broadband customers will see no immediate changes to their current service, billing or support.

The move comes as Connexin continues the roll-out of its own hyperfast, full-fibre network across Hull and East Riding. The network recently connected its first customers and is rapidly expanding, providing more people with high-quality internet services. Connexin has demonstrated speeds of over 2Gbps, meaning the provider now offers the fastest home broadband speeds in the city.

Read the full announcement here.

Connexin