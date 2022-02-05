CommScope lights up XGS-PON portfolio

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today a new cloud-to-edge suite of next-generation XGS-PON solutions built to facilitate the rapid global growth in FTTP deployments.

Around the world, service providers are facing ever increasing competitive pressure to deploy new fiber networks or upgrade existing ones in response to exponential consumer demand as well as new opportunities in government and private sector infrastructure funding. To address this challenge, CommScope is introducing a new cloud-to-edge XGS-PON solution built with industry standards, supporting a 10G future.

CommScope is uniquely positioned to offer this solution as a pioneer in PON-based broadband access solutions. The new suite paves the way for XGS-PON networks that will power smart cities, next-generation wireless networks, and tomorrow's consumer and commercial services—such as VR gaming, remote healthcare, online education and next generation manufacturing—around the globe.

The suite achieves this through three primary attributes: a flexible architecture; open, interoperable components; and dynamic, cloud-based operation. The cloud-to-edge solution allows service providers in both greenfield FTTH and fiber-deeper scenarios to bridge multiple network topologies and take advantage of SDN efficiencies to prepare their networks for the future, regardless of what the future will require.

