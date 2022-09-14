Coherent introduces I-Temp micro-pump lasers for extended temperature operation in broadband optical access networks

SAXONBURG, Pa. – Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in pump laser technology for optical networks, today announced the introduction of its I-Temp micro-pump lasers for extended ambient temperature operation in broadband optical access networks.

The growing demand for broadband services is bringing fiber-optic networks closer to subscribers, with environmentally hardened equipment deployed in uncontrolled ambient environments where space is constrained and the availability of power is strictly limited. Coherent's new industry-leading I-Temp micro-pump lasers are now capable of operating over the extended temperature range of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, enabling optical amplifiers deployed at the network edge to withstand extreme weather conditions.

The I-Temp micro-pumps maintain a steady output power of 400 mW with less than 2 W of power consumption and remain optimally wavelength-locked with a fiber Bragg grating, without the need for an internal cooler. They are available with 80 μm PM980 polarization-maintaining fibers and 125 μm HI 1060 bend-insensitive single-mode fibers.

Read the full press release here.

