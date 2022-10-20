Coherent introduces 30 kW laser cutting heads

PITTSBURGH – Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in advanced laser processing solutions, today announced that it introduced its next-generation flat sheet cutting laser head series with ultrahigh-power ratings reaching 30 kW.

Industrial lasers with output power reaching into the tens of kilowatts are enabling faster cutting of thick sheet metal and driving the demand for cutting heads that match the evolving requirements. Coherent has released its next-generation BIMO-FSC3 cutting heads with three product variations, each optimized for one of the following applications: ultrahigh laser power delivery of up to 30 kW, efficient ring-mode laser beam management, and reliable operation in harsh environments.

The BIMO-FSC3-Z-HP handles up to 30 kW of laser power and features height-sensing capabilities and a large depth of focus, which combined achieve high cutting speeds while maintaining high quality and consistency of cutting across very large sheets of metal. The BIMO-FSC3-L handles up to 20 kW of laser power and features a large numerical aperture that is ideal for ring-shaped laser beams and their associated applications. The BIMO-FSC3-Z handles up to 12 kW of laser power and is IP-65 certified to withstand the harshest environments.

