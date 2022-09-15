Coherent debuts 200G lasers for high-speed datacenter transceivers

SAXONBURG, Pa. – Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its 200 Gbps indium phosphide (InP) electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs) for high-speed datacenter transceivers.

The growing demand for 400G and 800G transceivers and the anticipated demand for next-generation 1.6 Tbps transceivers for intra-datacenter communication are rapidly driving a technology shift toward advanced EML devices that maintain transmission reach at higher bit rates. Coherent's EML devices are designed for high reliability and high signal integrity, enabling transceiver modules operating at data rates of 800 Gbps (with 4 lanes) and 1.6 Tbps (with 8 lanes) for the explosive growth in high-speed datacenter connectivity.

Coherent's broad portfolio of InP components includes application-specific Fabry-Pérot lasers, directly modulated lasers (DMLs), and tunable lasers. It also includes photodiodes for high-speed receivers and power monitoring.

