Cisco's Jonathan Davidson: Working globally to connect more people

LAS VEGAS – Amid a wide range of government funding projects endowed by billions of dollars, much time and attention is given to programs focused on bridging the so-called digital divide in the US. But the issue crosses all borders, and billions of people are not connected to the Internet.

At the Cisco Live event this week, the networking vendor estimated that some 3 billion people globally are underserved or completely unconnected from the Internet. To help remedy that situation, the company is getting involved in various projects in the US and abroad.

Pursuing projects aimed at bridging the digital divide "cuts to the heart of who we are," Jonathan Davidson, EVP and GM of Cisco's Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, told Light Reading.

"We're focused on powering an inclusive future for all. That's not just a tagline; that's what we believe we are here to do from a purpose perspective," he explained, referencing a Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program focused on helping countries pursue digital transformation projects.

Here's a list of topics that were covered in this podcast:

The digital divide as an opportunity for networking projects (2:00)

The status of Cisco's digital divide work (4:30)

How Cisco works with service providers, agencies and partners to accelerate programs aimed at helping alleviate the digital divide (6:30)

Being reactive versus proactive on connectivity projects (9:50)

Which issues require the most attention (11:15)

Where Cisco's private 5G-as-a-service fits in (12:50)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading