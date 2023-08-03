Cignal AI's Scott Wilkinson: 100ZR pluggable at the network's edge

OFC23 – San Diego – As the conference kicked off we sat down with Scott Wilkinson, lead analyst for optical components at Cignal AI. Wilkinson explained why Cignal AI's forecast for 100ZR module shipments was doubled for 2025 and how pluggable optics are being used in a wider range of applications.

Here are some topics we covered:

Why does the market for 100ZR pluggables seem to be on the upswing? (1:35)

Discussions are already happening about how the interconnection speeds required by AI nodes could cause some to question whether to use co-packaged optics instead of pluggables (6:27)

Terabit-per-second speeds are almost overshadowed by power and energy discussions at OFC (9:35)

As ever, when talking about new developments in bandwidth transmission – don't forget the cable operators (12:03)

For an unedited transcript of this podcast, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar.

Related stories and posts:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading