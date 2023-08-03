Cignal AI's Scott Wilkinson: 100ZR pluggable at the network's edge

Cignal AI's Scott Wilkinson: 100ZR pluggable at the network's edge3/8/2023
OFC23 – San Diego – As the conference kicked off we sat down with Scott Wilkinson, lead analyst for optical components at Cignal AI. Wilkinson explained why Cignal AI's forecast for 100ZR module shipments was doubled for 2025 and how pluggable optics are being used in a wider range of applications.
Here are some topics we covered:
- Why does the market for 100ZR pluggables seem to be on the upswing? (1:35)
- Discussions are already happening about how the interconnection speeds required by AI nodes could cause some to question whether to use co-packaged optics instead of pluggables (6:27)
- Terabit-per-second speeds are almost overshadowed by power and energy discussions at OFC (9:35)
- As ever, when talking about new developments in bandwidth transmission – don't forget the cable operators (12:03)
For an unedited transcript of this podcast, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar.
Related stories and posts:
- Cignal AI: 100ZR coherent pluggable deployment begins in 2024 (press release)
- Omdia's Ian Redpath: Optical networking momentum at OFC23
- Nokia next-gen coherent optics to cut network power needs 60% (press release)
- Infinera and Corning achieve record 400G transmission across 2,400 km (press release)
- Ciena unveils industry's first 1.6Tbit/s coherent optic solution (press release)
- Net Insight's overlay fix for 5G transport
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading