Cignal AI explores the limits of Linear Drive optics
BOSTON – Linear Drive optics significantly reduce system power by eliminating DSP functions from optics, but sizable business and technical challenges will limit the architecture's adoption. According to the newly released Active Insight report "Linear Drive Market Opportunity," only a fraction of Cignal AI's 800GbE datacenter optics forecast will employ Linear Drive by 2027. Cignal AI consulted with component makers and hardware manufacturers to identify the benefits, barriers and alternatives to implementing this architecture.
"There is tremendous excitement for Linear Drive architecture because it addresses the most challenging design problem for high-speed datacenter optics – power consumption – head on," said Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst for Optical Components at Cignal AI. "But while researching the market opportunity, we found that market and technical challenges will limit Linear Drive optics to select hyperscale applications."
Key Findings from the Linear Drive Market Opportunity Report:
Read the full press release here.