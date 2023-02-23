Cignal: 100ZR coherent pluggable deployment begins in 2024

BOSTON – Demand for 100ZR coherent pluggables will emerge in 2024 as operators upgrade to higher speeds in optical access networks. This pluggable fills a critical gap for access hardware manufacturers by offering higher speeds than 10Gbps, according to the latest report, "Coherent at the Network Edge." Cignal AI consulted with component makers, hardware manufacturers, and network operators to identify the requirements and potential catalysts for the 100ZR market for a comprehensive outlook on this new technology.

More Key Findings from the Coherent at the Network Edge Report:

QSFP28 versions of 100ZR will win most of the access market. QSFP-DD versions based on 400ZR technology do not meet critical size and power needs at the network's edge.

Access network upgrades will drive 100ZR demand when Enterprise and mobile traffic coexists on the same network.

Price is not the primary driver in situations where 100ZR is the best solution, but it must be significantly less than the current 400ZR pricing to replace 10G.

Market demand and general availability of 100ZR components will align in 2024.

As a result of these discussions with access hardware manufacturers, Cignal AI's forecast for 100ZR module shipments was doubled for 2025.

Read the full press release here.

Cignal AI