Cignal: 100ZR coherent pluggable deployment begins in 2024
News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/23/2023
BOSTON – Demand for 100ZR coherent pluggables will emerge in 2024 as operators upgrade to higher speeds in optical access networks. This pluggable fills a critical gap for access hardware manufacturers by offering higher speeds than 10Gbps, according to the latest report, "Coherent at the Network Edge." Cignal AI consulted with component makers, hardware manufacturers, and network operators to identify the requirements and potential catalysts for the 100ZR market for a comprehensive outlook on this new technology.
More Key Findings from the Coherent at the Network Edge Report:
- QSFP28 versions of 100ZR will win most of the access market. QSFP-DD versions based on 400ZR technology do not meet critical size and power needs at the network's edge.
- Access network upgrades will drive 100ZR demand when Enterprise and mobile traffic coexists on the same network.
- Price is not the primary driver in situations where 100ZR is the best solution, but it must be significantly less than the current 400ZR pricing to replace 10G.
- Market demand and general availability of 100ZR components will align in 2024.
- As a result of these discussions with access hardware manufacturers, Cignal AI's forecast for 100ZR module shipments was doubled for 2025.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital SymposiumWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Tianjin and Huawei Commercialize IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite for Stable Service Operation at Tianjin Port By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®All Partner Perspectives