Ciena unveils industry's first 1.6Tbit/s coherent optic solution

HANOVER, Md. – Marking another industry first in coherent optics, Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announced the latest generation of its industry-leading WaveLogic technology. Optimized for high-capacity transport required with next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services, Ciena's WaveLogic 6 will support up to 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, 800Gb/s over the longest links, and energy-efficient 800G pluggables across 1000km distances. As service providers grapple with the dual challenge of satisfying unabating bandwidth demand and cutting energy use, WaveLogic 6 supports the capabilities and evolution paths needed to meet current and future network and business requirements.

Industry-first performance achievements in the sixth generation of WaveLogic are made possible through Ciena's unique expertise in coherent DSP and high-bandwidth electro-optics, leveraging the most advanced 3nm silicon technology to once again set the standard in optical innovation.

Key Facts:

WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), Ciena's performance-optimized solution, integrates new coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fiber, supporting 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM networks, 800Gb/s across the longest links, and 15% improvement in spectral efficiency compared to the previous generation. WL6e will also deliver significant economic benefits, including a 50% reduction in space and power per bit compared to Ciena's industry-leading 800G technology today. The first coherent optical solution operating at 200GBaud, WL6e will maximize coverage of 800Gb/s connectivity across networks.

WaveLogic 6 Nano (WL6n), Ciena's footprint-optimized solution, powers 400G-800G coherent pluggables to drive cost, power, and space efficiencies in 400G long-haul and 800G metro/regional applications, as well as interoperable 800ZR DCI applications. With Ciena's unique engineering innovations, WL6n can also deliver a fit-for-purpose 800LR design, bringing coherent technology inside the data center campus for the first time.

Ciena has a long history in technology innovation designed to help service providers do more with less – less power, less space and less cost. Since its introduction in 2008, WaveLogic has already delivered 20 times more capacity over fiber and more than 85% reduction in Watts/Gbps for Ciena customers.

Ciena's WaveLogic 6 will start to become available in the first half of 2024. WL6 will be supported across a range of Ciena's optical and routing and switching platforms. WL6 will also be made available for use in third-party solutions.

