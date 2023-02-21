Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Ciena unveils industry's first 1.6Tbit/s coherent optic solution

News Wire Feed

HANOVER, Md. – Marking another industry first in coherent optics, Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announced the latest generation of its industry-leading WaveLogic technology. Optimized for high-capacity transport required with next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services, Ciena's WaveLogic 6 will support up to 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, 800Gb/s over the longest links, and energy-efficient 800G pluggables across 1000km distances. As service providers grapple with the dual challenge of satisfying unabating bandwidth demand and cutting energy use, WaveLogic 6 supports the capabilities and evolution paths needed to meet current and future network and business requirements.If you defer investing your time and energy until you see that you need to, chances are it will already be too late.

Industry-first performance achievements in the sixth generation of WaveLogic are made possible through Ciena's unique expertise in coherent DSP and high-bandwidth electro-optics, leveraging the most advanced 3nm silicon technology to once again set the standard in optical innovation.

Key Facts:

  • WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), Ciena's performance-optimized solution, integrates new coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fiber, supporting 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM networks, 800Gb/s across the longest links, and 15% improvement in spectral efficiency compared to the previous generation. WL6e will also deliver significant economic benefits, including a 50% reduction in space and power per bit compared to Ciena's industry-leading 800G technology today. The first coherent optical solution operating at 200GBaud, WL6e will maximize coverage of 800Gb/s connectivity across networks.
  • WaveLogic 6 Nano (WL6n), Ciena's footprint-optimized solution, powers 400G-800G coherent pluggables to drive cost, power, and space efficiencies in 400G long-haul and 800G metro/regional applications, as well as interoperable 800ZR DCI applications. With Ciena's unique engineering innovations, WL6n can also deliver a fit-for-purpose 800LR design, bringing coherent technology inside the data center campus for the first time.
  • Ciena has a long history in technology innovation designed to help service providers do more with less – less power, less space and less cost. Since its introduction in 2008, WaveLogic has already delivered 20 times more capacity over fiber and more than 85% reduction in Watts/Gbps for Ciena customers.
  • Ciena's WaveLogic 6 will start to become available in the first half of 2024. WL6 will be supported across a range of Ciena's optical and routing and switching platforms. WL6 will also be made available for use in third-party solutions.

Read the full press release here.

Ciena

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE