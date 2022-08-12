Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Ciena smashes sales target after setting expectations low

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Any smart school kid knows it is better to set parental expectations low before an exam, and dazzle with a B minus, than fail to meet a hoped-for higher grade.

Gary Smith seems to have carried the approach into adulthood and his job as CEO of Ciena. When the optical equipment maker published third-quarter results this year, it told investors to expect final-quarter sales of just $800 million to $880 million, down sharply from the $1.04 billion it made a year earlier. The result of $971 million set pulses racing despite the year-on-year decline.

That much was clear from the 17% boost to Ciena's share price when markets opened today. At around $50.50, it remained well below the $73 mark at the start of this year but reflects some positivity about Ciena's prospects next year. In particular, Ciena seems past the worst of the supply chain problems that had weighed so heavily on its third-quarter performance.

It had been let down then by a handful of suppliers described by Jim Moylan, Ciena's chief financial officer, as "quite unreliable." While unidentified by Ciena, Mike Genovese of Rosenblatt Securities believed Texas Instruments, a major US chipmaker, was among them. Regardless, Ciena's sales fell 12%, to $868 million, and profits plummeted, leaving Ciena with a gross margin of just 40%, some 8.5 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter.

Ciena CEO Gary Smith said supply chain constraints eased in the final quarter. (Source: YouTube, Ciena)
Ciena CEO Gary Smith said supply chain constraints eased in the final quarter.
(Source: YouTube, Ciena)

What a difference three months can make. While the year-on-year comparison still showed declines, they were far shallower. Revenues dropped 6.8% and the gross margin came in at 45.2%, down from 46.3% a year earlier. At the bottom line, Ciena managed net profit of about $57.6 million, a year-on-year drop of 44%, compared with the 96% one it saw in the previous quarter. For backers told to expect a disaster, results like this were encouraging.

"The performance reflects the benefits of some favorable supply chain dynamics that occurred in the second half of the quarter, including that we received more integrated circuits than expected from certain suppliers, and that we were also able to procure more parts in the open market than originally projected," Smith told analysts on a call earlier today.

The optics look good

The initial analyst assessment was upbeat. In a research note sent minutes after that call, Catharine Trebnick of MKM Partners described the numbers as "impressive," noting that revenues were much higher than her own estimate of $850 million. "The company benefited from the supply chain easing in the 2H [second half] and the strong demand for optical upgrades," she wrote.

Indeed, there is confidence about Ciena partly because it plays in one of the telecom industry's growing segments. Spending on optical equipment is expected to rise in the next few years as operators and Internet companies upgrade their networks to withstand a deluge of data traffic. And Ciena continues to be highly regarded on product competitiveness, especially when it comes to the 800G category of optical transport technology.

The evidence for that demand and market share gains, according to Smith, is to be found in Ciena's huge order backlog of about $4.2 billion. "Twenty-six percent order growth in the year is a very strong indicator around demand," said Smith. "Lots of customers still want equipment faster than we can get it to them."

Ciena's share price ($)
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

Turning to rivals

The danger is that customers unable to buy from Ciena turn to rivals that have coped better with supply-chain problems. Huawei may have disappeared as a competitor in some markets, with governments and operators moving to rid themselves of the controversial Chinese company, but Ciena still faces strong challengers in Nokia, Infinera and ADVA, among others. There is some analyst unease that shifts have already happened.

"We saw a relatively small number of cancellations in the quarter, but that has been overshadowed by strong demand overall," said Moyhan. "Whatever share is lost in any account I am confident we'll get back in future." His forecast for next year is bullish. After remaining stable in 2022, revenues are expected to grow by 16% to 18%. Moylan is also guiding for a gross margin of 42% to 44%, compared with the 43.6% it managed this year and the 47.9% it achieved in 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

All this depends on no worsening of conditions – which essentially means the global economy does not deteriorate "significantly" and that Ciena's supply chain does not gum up once again. It is hopeful after investing more in manufacturing capacity so that it can churn out finished goods faster. In other mitigation steps, alternative components have gone through Ciena's qualification process, while some products have already been redesigned to accommodate them.

In the meantime, the recent takeovers of Tibit and Benu, establishing Ciena in the fast-growing market for last-mile equipment, seem to have been well received by the analyst community. "We believe these transactions will enable Ciena to address the multi-billion-dollar broadband market," said Dave Kang, an analyst with B. Riley Securities, in a research note.

If Ciena can have an immediate impact there, future results could please even the most critical investor.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE