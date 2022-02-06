Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Ciena CEO: Demand is strong amid supply chain uncertainty

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/2/2022
Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena Corporation, a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

  • Q2 Revenue: $949.2 million
  • Q2 Net Income per Share: $0.25 GAAP; $0.50 adjusted (non-GAAP)
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $87.0 million, and received 0.9 million shares of common stock pursuant to the final settlement of the Accelerated Share Repurchase program, during the quarter.
  • One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 11.0% of revenue
  • Cash and investments totaled $1.6 billion
  • Cash flow from operations totaled $105.8 million
  • Headcount totaled 7,536

"Our strong execution in the fiscal second quarter enabled us to deliver 14% year-over-year revenue growth despite an increasingly challenging supply environment," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena.

"We also saw continued strength in order flow and backlog growth in the quarter, reflecting the durability of longer-term secular demand drivers. At a time when industry-wide supply chain constraints are resulting in increased uncertainty and a wider range of potential outcomes in the coming quarters, our near-term financial performance is entirely a function of component availability – not the strong underlying demand in our business."

For the fiscal second quarter 2022, Ciena reported revenue of $949.2 million as compared to $833.9 million for the fiscal second quarter 2021.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter 2022 was $38.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $103.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2021.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 benefited from recording $40.4 million in pre-tax amounts from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program, which expired in October 2021.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal second quarter 2022 was $76.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $97.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2021.

Click here for the full press release.

Ciena

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 29, 2022 Oi's Fiber Transformation Story: Improving Market Agility and Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE