Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

China Mobile to start on 400G this year

News Analysis

China Mobile is ready to deploy 400G optical and expects to call its first tenders by the end of the year.

The giant operator plans to deploy 400G Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (QPSK) in its long-distance backbone and mostly 16QAM-PCS or 16QAM in metro networks, says Li Han, director of basic network technology at the China Mobile Research Institute.

China Mobile completed the world's first 400G QPSK pilot with vendor partner ZTE in March, achieving high-speed transmission over 5,600km.

China's biggest operator is preparing for an optical splurge. Source: Grid Scheduler on Flickr (public domain)
China's biggest operator is preparing for an optical splurge.
Source: Grid Scheduler on Flickr (public domain)

Li told an industry conference Thursday he believed 400G was a disruptive technology that would play the role of a "load-bearing wall of bandwidth" in China Mobile's digital infrastructure.

It will also be a core part of the operator's new Jiuzhou computing network architecture, unveiled earlier this week.

In a white paper, China Mobile said Jiuzhou would encompass 400G optical connectivity and a distributed cloud architecture, with edge computing and three levels of latency, from 1 millisecond in the city to 20 milliseconds in the countryside.

It said the 400G OTN would initially be deployed at major computing hub nodes, then in the backbone.

East-West project

A major driver of China Mobile's optical plans is a government scheme to build out China's national "computing power network" – a chain of data centers and high-speed fiber links that will support the new computer-intensive era of AI, deep learning, 5G Advanced and the industrial Internet.

One key part of this is the East-West plan, in which data from the industrialized eastern seaboard is being hauled to lower cost, renewables-powered data centers in the less developed west over high-speed links.

So far China Mobile has deployed more than 40 super-large data centers with more than 1.3 million racks and over 1,000 edge nodes.

Li said the telco's 400G R&D had initially focused mainly on 16QAM-PCS and 16QAM, but last year had turned to QPSK, driven by breakthroughs from three domestic vendors.

Zhang Bin, vice president of FiberHome's network business unit, said he believes 400G OTN will dominate optical fiber for the next ten years. But he said Chinese manufacturers would need to invest more in R&D to keep pace with the large-scale rapid rollout.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE