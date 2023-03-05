Cellular One teams with Optiva to launch VoLTE

TORONTO, Ont. – Cellular One, a leading provider of mobile technology and wireless communications to tribal lands and communities in the American Southwest, has selected Optiva to support the modernization of its network and mission-critical launch of VoLTE.

Cellular One partners are phasing out their 3G networks to free up spectrum and infrastructure to support new network services. In response to this phase out, Cellular One is transitioning its subscribers to VoLTE service for both in-network and roaming coverage.

Optiva's 5G-ready BSS platform empowers Cellular One's network modernization and digital transformation initiatives such as VoLTE. The success and benefits of the launch include monetizing 4G and 5G services, offering flexible policy rate plans, faster time to market, better network coverage, enhanced mobile experience for subscribers and potential new revenue streams for Cellular One.

Read the full press release here.

