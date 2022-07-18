Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

BT gears up for summer strikes

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/18/2022
Comment (0)

BT customers are already feeling hot under the collar as temperatures in the UK threaten to reach unprecedented levels this week. They also now face a summer of disruption to their broadband and phone services: BT staff are to go on strike over pay in the first nationwide action since the telco was privatized in the 1980s.

Around 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call center staff belonging to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are to lay down tools on July 29 and August 1 after talks with BT failed to address what the CWU described as "insulting" pay inaction and improve its recent pay offer.

Unions keep doors open for talks, but BT indicates it has nothing more to offer. (Source: BT)
Unions keep doors open for talks, but BT indicates it has nothing more to offer.
(Source: BT)

The union has previously accused BT of "unbelievable levels of hypocrisy, telling you that a decent pay rise is not affordable while handing out massive rises to themselves."

In a tweet, the CWU doubled down on this message, accusing BT managers of "using Swiss banks whilst our members use food banks."

Stalemate

CWU secretary general Dave Ward indicated that BT still has two weeks to engage in what he described as "meaningful negotiations." However, he made it clear that if BT doesn't "want to do the right thing here, then we're going to have to take that strike action."

BT already appears to have ruled out the possibility of more talks. In a statement, the operator said it has confirmed to the CWU "that we won't be re-opening the 2022 pay review, having already made the best award we could."

Strikes now seem all but inevitable, and BT customers can expect disruption to services including repairs, the installation of broadband lines, and customer support.

BT reiterated that it has "tried and tested processes" to deal with such "large scale colleague absences."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Indeed, BT's chief technology officer Howard Watson recently said the operator has a "robust plan in place" in the event of industrial action by its workers. He pointed out that the group "learned a lot in the pandemic," when it reduced "some of the out-of-hours capacity of uplift work."

BT said measures to reduce the impact of any industrial action will include "postponing any non-essential planned engineering or software updates – similar to what we did at the height of the pandemic and as we do over holidays like Christmas."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE