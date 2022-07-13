Breezeline expands FTTP footprint in New Hampshire

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has extended its advanced fiber network into Dover and Madbury, New Hampshire, for the first time, continuing its expansion in the state and offering residences and businesses a new choice in internet, TV and voice services.

Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology will be available for the very first time in many of these communities. Breezeline Fiber delivers reliable, superfast download and upload internet speeds, which is crucial for distance learning, work-from-home, telehealth, gaming and more. With Fiber-to-the-Home, download and upload speeds are equal, providing the best connected experience.

Meanwhile, Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based TV service, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface. Earlier this year, Breezeline began its fiber expansion in New Hampshire with activations in Somersworth and Concord, New Hampshire. Additional fiber deployments are planned for Durham, New Hampshire, later this year.

Breezeline offers internet speeds of 200/200 Mbps, 500/500 Mbps and 1,000/1,000 Mbps (1 Gigabit) with no data caps. Business-class internet is also available with speeds up to 100/100, 200/200, 500/500, 750/750, 1,000/1,000 Mbps.

Read the full announcement here.

