Bombs away for Zayo's subsea cable project





James Ovel, VP of operations for Europe at Zayo Group, joined the podcast to discuss some unique challenges the service provider faced while planning for its Zeus submarine cable project. Some surprising relics from World War II and illegal fishing posed major operational challenges. Ovel explained how Zayo dealt with roadblocks to the subsea cable project and how customers are currently utilizing network connectivity via the Zeus cable.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Ovel's background at Zayo and in subsea cabling (04:25)

Zayo's Zeus subsea cable project (07:01)

Challenges to designing and deploying a submarine cable project (08:18)

World War II bombs and other objects obstructing construction of the cable project (10:05)

How Zayo handled the bombs in the way of the cable (13:57)

Delays caused by unidentified subsea objects (17:39)

Monitoring and utilizing the subsea cable once installation was complete (18:56)

Dangers illegal fishing poses to the cable (19:40)

How customers are using connectivity from the Zeus cable (23:37)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading