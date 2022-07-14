Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Bluepeak expands into St. Joseph, Missouri

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/14/2022
Comment (0)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Bluepeak is expanding to the Show-Me State.

The internet provider announced today a franchise agreement with the state of Missouri and plans to bring its advanced fiber-to-the-home network initially to the city of St. Joseph. The roughly $36 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 36,000 residences and businesses in the community.

"Broadband in St. Joseph can be a challenge, and we look forward to giving our community more options," said Abe Forney, St. Joseph's Public Works & Transportation Director.

That's where Bluepeak comes in. With its service, customers get faster speed, equal upload and download speeds, and whole-home WiFi. Bluepeak features all-in pricing, where the price on the website is the price on the bill, with a minimum service tier of 1 gigabit-per second (Gbps) for just $50 per month. Homes can get up to 5 Gbps and businesses 10 Gbps. Each internet speed package includes eero Secure, which protects devices from online threats, ads and allows for customized content filtering. Bluepeak's network provides faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

Bluepeak is designed to provide the best fiber connection without the things that get in the way of great service — like red tape, hidden fees and slow response times. In addition, Bluepeak is dramatically improving the options for residents in Oklahoma, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and now Missouri by providing fast, reliable, affordable internet to communities like St. Joseph.

Read the full announcement here.

Bluepeak

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE