Bluepeak expands into St. Joseph, Missouri

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Bluepeak is expanding to the Show-Me State.

The internet provider announced today a franchise agreement with the state of Missouri and plans to bring its advanced fiber-to-the-home network initially to the city of St. Joseph. The roughly $36 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 36,000 residences and businesses in the community.

"Broadband in St. Joseph can be a challenge, and we look forward to giving our community more options," said Abe Forney, St. Joseph's Public Works & Transportation Director.

That's where Bluepeak comes in. With its service, customers get faster speed, equal upload and download speeds, and whole-home WiFi. Bluepeak features all-in pricing, where the price on the website is the price on the bill, with a minimum service tier of 1 gigabit-per second (Gbps) for just $50 per month. Homes can get up to 5 Gbps and businesses 10 Gbps. Each internet speed package includes eero Secure, which protects devices from online threats, ads and allows for customized content filtering. Bluepeak's network provides faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

Bluepeak is designed to provide the best fiber connection without the things that get in the way of great service — like red tape, hidden fees and slow response times. In addition, Bluepeak is dramatically improving the options for residents in Oklahoma, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and now Missouri by providing fast, reliable, affordable internet to communities like St. Joseph.

Read the full announcement here.

Bluepeak