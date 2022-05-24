Blueline Madagascar selects Ribbon to deliver increased capacity across its communications network

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Blueline, a provider of internet, voice and television services throughout Madagascar, has selected Ribbon's Apollo Optical Networking solution to upgrade the bandwidth capacity of its communications network.

The Apollo 9600 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Optical Transport solution provides Blueline multi-service transport capabilities on an energy-efficient multi-wavelength 100 Gigabit (100G) backbone that can be seamlessly upgraded to 200G as capacity needs increase.

In addition to delivering the ability to offer the latest in communications services and high-speed bandwidth, Ribbon's Apollo solution enables Blueline to significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs through an active monitoring system that traces fiber cuts to within a meter and facilitates quick repairs if lines are cut.

Read the full press release here.

Ribbon Communications