Arelion doubles capacity per fiber pair on Ashburn-Atlanta route

STOCKHOLM and SAN JOSE, Calif. – Arelion and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) today announced that Arelion has seamlessly upgraded its existing Infinera FlexILS flexible-grid line system to support the L-band on a high-traffic route from Ashburn, VA to Atlanta. This upgrade doubles capacity per fiber pair, marking Arelion's first route with active L-band capacity in service. Arelion can now bring more capacity to market on a continent where long-distance fiber is in short supply in many regions, helping Arelion continue to meet the capacity requirements of its service provider, content provider, and enterprise customers.

Arelion has seen substantial demand from customers for terabit-scale bandwidth between the booming tech hubs of Ashburn and Atlanta. This L-band deployment showcases Arelion's continuous innovation to improve the quality and efficiency of its existing network to the cost benefit of its customers. Additional L-band deployments on high-traffic routes in North America are planned for later this year.

Infinera FlexILS is the industry's most widely deployed flexible grid-compliant open optical line system, featuring C+L-band support and colorless-directionless-contentionless ROADM. This innovation in open networking allows carriers to eliminate vendor lock-in, manage supply chain variations, and easily manage native and alien wavelengths through granular control. The system enhances flexibility by supporting programmable configuration that optimizes operation based on performance, spectral efficiency, long span reach, and fiber conditions. Infinera FlexILS seamlessly doubles fiber capacity through L-band expansion from the adjacent C-band without impacting service or operational quality.

This new capability provides Arelion's customers with enhanced scalability and fast delivery for its No.1 ranked internet backbone, AS1299, as well as the global carrier's portfolio of leading IP and optical technology services, including high-speed Wavelengths, IP Transit, Cloud Connect, and Ethernet services for service providers, content providers, and enterprises.

Read the full press release here.

