Arelion deploys Cisco 400G QSFP-DD bright optical modules in IP Backbone

STOCKHOLM – Arelion has today announced that it has taken another landmark step in con­­­­­­­­­­verging its IP and optical layers as the first global network to deploy Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules in its production #1 ranked IP backbone. The first regional reach deployment spans 675 kilometers between Stockholm and Copenhagen, over third-party Optical Open Line System (O-OLS).

Following rigorous testing and successful trials, this deployment sees the acceleration of Arelion's plans to provide customers with the most cost-optimized performance and capacity. It not only streamlines the overall network architecture, but also improves energy efficiency and ensures a more efficient expansion process.

Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules, with greater than +1 dBm transmit power, substantially simplify integration with brownfield and greenfield deployments. The streamlined architecture eliminates the need for excessive hardware, thereby reducing potential points of failure. As a result, it achieves 64% CAPEX and 76% OPEX savings. This contributes to a significantly more cost-efficient network with fewer interfaces to control and maintain.

Read the full press release here.



Arelion



