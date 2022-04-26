Arelion completes southwest route of cross-country fiber network

Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, has finished its first US east-to-west coast fiber network route with a southwest expansion. The new southwest route delivers long-haul connectivity for Dallas and El Paso, Texas, to the west coast via Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego and Los Angeles, California.

CEO Staffan Göjeryd hinted at the company's plans to expand its AS1299 network in an interview with Light Reading in January when the company also announced its name change from Telia Carrier to Arelion.

"We're focusing a lot of our efforts in the North American and European territories," Göjeryd told Light Reading. "We have some quite extensive build outs that we're doing in the US this year and will continue our expansions on the various data centers and marketplaces."

The southwest expansion completes the previous deployments that stretched eastward from Dallas, Texas, via Nashville, Tennessee, to Ashburn, Virginia. The expansion also creates new connectivity options for customers in Mexico by connecting the country to access points in El Paso and San Diego.



(Source: Arelion) Arelion has completed its US east-to-west coast route via a southwest expansion. Click here for a larger version of this image.(Source: Arelion)

San Diego is a new market for Arelion and connects to the EdgeConneX gateway, which is an access point for local customers and connects into Tijuana, Mexicali, the western regions of Mexico and along the Baja peninsula. Arelion claims that Los Angeles is along one of the faster routes at 31.6 milliseconds from Los Angeles to Dallas.

Arelion says the new route uses coherent DWDM technology and an open photonic layer to support high-speed IP transit, cloud connect, DDoS mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for its service provider and enterprise customers. (Arelion has over 2,000 customers worldwide.) By utilizing an open photonic layer design, Arelion says this provides customers with more choice in selecting optical equipment and balancing commercial and supply chain considerations.

"By building an open system we are committed to providing a network that is flexible, automated and scales efficiently," said Art Kazmierczak, director of business and network development for Arelion, in a statement. "Our new routes add diversity in metro regions to connect cloud availability zones with direct access into hyperscale data center campuses in addition to legacy carrier interconnection points."

Within the expanded route, Dallas will now have three different route options into legacy carrier hotels in the downtown area, in addition to connecting to hyperscale campuses in suburban areas. A fourth and fifth route now go into El Paso, Texas, to access a metro gateway site and provide connectivity across El Paso to the Juarez, Mexico, region. In addition, the new metro gateway in Phoenix now connects it with five data center campuses.

Arelion operates networks across Europe, North America and Asia, with over 70,000 kilometers of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints in 125 countries. In addition, the company says its Internet backbone, AS1299, powers nearly 65% of all Internet routes.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading