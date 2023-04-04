Adtran joins SoFiN project to drive flexible, low-cost multi-sensing

MUNICH – Adtran today announced that it is playing a key role in the EU-funded Software enabled Fiber optic multisensing Network (SoFiN) project. The initiative will develop a flexible platform for fiber-based sensing applications in critical infrastructure. Involving a consortium of eight partners from Germany, Denmark, Cyprus and Estonia, the four-year project will harness cloud connectivity and AI to improve monitoring of fiber-optic and power distribution networks as well as to reduce leakage in water supply systems. Adtran's expertise in fiber assurance technology will be instrumental in engineering low-cost, energy-efficient and versatile multi-sensing systems.

The SoFiN project has the potential to revolutionize the way critical infrastructure is supervised and protected. It will produce low-cost and energy-efficient multi-sensing systems expected to address the monitoring needs of various industries, including telecommunications, power grids and water supply networks. The platform will measure properties such as strain, temperature, vibration and acoustics through interrogator and sensor technology, cloud connectivity and AI-based signal interpretation. Adtran is leading the development of the interrogator platform and the new solution will be tested in a fiber network with Adtran customer and SoFiN partner, Tele2 Estonia, as well as a water supply network in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Adtran's initial participation in the SoFiN project was under the name ADVA, prior to the merger of the two companies.

