Adtran brings new coherent innovation to OFCnet multi-vendor demo

SAN DIEGO – Adtran®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of open and disaggregated networking solutions, today announced that its latest coherent innovation will be showcased at OFC as part of OFCnet. The demo reveals how the Adtran FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) can bring new levels of flexibility to optical networks by enabling optimized, tailored spectrum services. In collaboration with Acacia, Cisco, Coherent Corp., Corning, EXFO, Nokia and VIAVI Solutions, Adtran will showcase 100ZR, 200Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s OpenZR+ and 800Gbit/s connectivity. The FSP 3000 DCI OLS is also playing a key role in the OIF 400ZR demo at OFC.

The coherent innovation demo features a three-node ring network with flexgrid ROADMs in the Adtran, Coherent Corp. and OFCnet booths. Adtran's FSP 3000 OLS is used to ensure strict separation between users while minimizing the unused bandwidth between their spectrum services, and its high-resolution flexgrid ROADMs provide optical channel monitoring, demarcation and passband optimization for all spectrum services. Also on display is the Adtran TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™, which transports 100Gbit/s and 400Gbit/s Ethernet client signals over a coherent 800Gbit/s signal. In combination with Adtran's MicroMux™, the terminal shows the transmission of 10Gbit/s services without any footprint increase. What's more, Adtran's OpenFabric+™ is being used to demonstrate 200Gbit/s connectivity.

Read the full press release here.

