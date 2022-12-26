2022 in review: The most-listened to Light Reading Podcast episodes

When looking back on a year of podcasts, it's clear that our readers want to hear from big service providers and big-time technology execs. They also seem to enjoy Light Reading reporters recapping what they saw and heard, why it matters and what might happen next.

When we sat down to assemble this list, we … oh, you don't care, do you? We all know we're putting out a list so we can keep the site looking spiffy while our news team drinks its weight in eggnog. Our boss isn't going to read any of this copy, but we have to make it look good, so we'll write two more paragraphs and then get to the list.

We could do less, but we're not sure that would satiate the skimmers. But a nice, four-paragraph intro provides a good bit of misdirection while we're spending the day watching college football and seeing how high we can stack some leftover Christmas ham sandwiches.

While you're here, please do yourself a favor and check out our podcast feed; you can get it directly from Apple Podcasts in the embedded player below. The list we're leaving you with today includes our most listened-to podcasts this year, but there are more than 500 podcasts on the feed in all. Thanks for supporting our podcasts and feel free to leave your AirPods in while you take an "after-Christmas-sandwich nap."

Enjoy!

2/4/22 – Lumen's Chris McReynolds on edge computing

(Guest: Chris McReynolds, VP of product management, Lumen Technologies)

8/22/22 – Investor interest in fiber hot as 'open access networks' come into focus

(Guests: David Strauss and Jay Rolls, Broadband Success Partners)

9/2/22 – The Divide: Tarana's CEO on why FWA isn't a 'stopgap to fiber'

(Guest: Basil Alwan, CEO, Tarana Wireless)

8/4/22 – Lumen CTO on automating and standardizing network infrastructure

(Guest: Andrew Dugan, CTO, Lumen Technologies)

9/6/22 – OSS/BSS market avoids pandemic slowdown

(Guest: James Crawshaw, practice leader, Omdia)

9/23/22 – The Notebook Dump: Ericsson acquires Vonage, national spectrum strategy, eSIM startup and Elvis impersonators

(Guests: Light Reading's Mike Dano, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser)

2/10/22 – Nokia Bell Labs' Peter Vetter: 6G will unite the physical and digital worlds

(Guest: Peter Vetter, president, Bell Labs Core Research for Nokia Bell Labs)

10/24/22 – What's the Story? AT&T from the edge to the cloud

(Guest: Light Reading's Phil Harvey)

10/29/22 – Enabling new 5G network services

(Guest: Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO, Arrcus)

11/10/22 – US Cable has a strong hand in mobile, Recon Analytics' Roger Entner says

(Guest: Roger Entner, founder and lead analyst, Recon Analytics)

7/28/22 – Dell's CTO on building broadband and private 5G networks

(Guest: John Roese, global CTO, Dell Technologies)

11/18/22 – The Notebook Dump: CTIA unimpressed with CBRS, Comcast unleashes HFC, shrinking MEO satellites

(Guests: Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano and Kelsey Ziser)

5/10/22 – Omdia's Pablo Tomasi: A cautionary tale about private 5G networks

(Guest: Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst, Omdia)

4/15/22 – Tarana CEO Basil Alwan: Making WTF moments in FWA

(Guest: Basil Alwan, CEO, Tarana Wireless)

3/2/22 – The Divide: What Starry has learned about connecting low-income communities

(Guest: Virginia Lam Abrams, co-founder and SVP of government affairs and strategic advancement, Starry)

4/13/22 – Juniper CEO: The new networking – experience, speed and scale

(Guest: Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks)

1/11/22 – Omdia's Pablo Tomasi: Why 2022 won't be the year of 5G private networks

(Guest: Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst, Omdia)

5/31/22 – The 150-year march toward gender parity in telecom

(Guests: Ciricia Proulx, CMO, Ericsson North America, and Tess Van Thielen, VP of Advanced Services, Rogers Communications)

5/17/22 – What's the Story? Dish Network's unwavering optimism for 5G

(Guest: Light Reading's Mike Dano)

7/22/22 – What's the Story? Cox undeterred by false starts into mobile biz

(Guest:)

7/05/22 – Juniper CTO on a more efficient 5G future

(Guest: Raj Yavatkar, CTO, Juniper)

9/27/22 – What's the Story? Helium Mobile's high hopes for MVNO

(Guest: Light Reading's Mike Dano)

— The Staff, Light Reading