Verbund Deploys ADVA FSP 3000 to Power Renewable Energy Ambitions

3/29/2018
VIENNA -- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that VERBUND, one of Europe's largest hydropower energy producers, has deployed the ADVA FSP 3000 to enhance and future-proof its backbone network. The new solution features ADVA's flexible optical transport technology, boosting the capacity of VERBUND's national infrastructure to 10Gbit/s and enabling 100Gbit/s connectivity between its data centers. The technology will drive VERBUND'S ambitions of providing Austria's electricity through entirely renewable sources. The ADVA FSP 3000, which recently won the Layer123 Network Transformation Award for industry-best energy efficiency, is uniquely positioned to support this. As well as low power consumption, the platform's modular design ensures massive scalability, helping VERBUND provide highly reliable, sustainable power both now and in the future. Comprehensively managed by the FSP Network Manager, the solution also features ADVA's transport layer encryption and Oscilloquartz's timing solution. The technology was planned and successfully integrated by ADVA's long-term partner SPL Tele.

"With the support of ADVA and SPL Tele, we've been able to smoothly transition to a secure, flexible, high-capacity network. This upgrade is crucial to our aims of ensuring vital services are always available for our customers and leading the renewable energy revolution," said Friedrich Haberfellner, senior planner, VERBUND. "As scale was one of our main requirements, deploying the ADVA FSP 3000 was an easy choice. Now our optical backbone is future-proof in all directions and can support the latest SAN standards, including 32Gbit/s Fiber Channel. Another crucial advantage is the FSP Network Manager, which controls and assures every element of the system, including our new synchronization network built on Oscilloquartz technology. But the key to the success of this deployment is the support provided by the ADVA and SPL Tele team. Their engineers share our passion for delivering value and building a sustainable future."

Recognized by the Layer123 judges for dramatically reducing emissions, the ADVA FSP 3000 is empowering customers to hit highly ambitious energy targets, even as global traffic continues to grow. Now it's ensuring that VERBUND's infrastructure delivers ultra-high capacity while consuming phenomenally low levels of power. As well as significantly boosting the speed of VERBUND's network, the new solution radically streamlines operations as the whole infrastructure is centrally monitored through the FSP Network Manager. This eases surveillance and maintenance and enables rapid provisioning of new applications. The scalable modular design of the platform also protects VERBUND's investment and empowers the company to plan for major growth. What's more, the new solution features Oscilloquartz's OSA 5420, enabling the precise phase and frequency synchronization required by next-generation network technologies. ADVA's ConnectGuard(TM) security technology has also been integrated to guarantee VERBUND's highly sensitive data is protected at all times.

"By leveraging our FSP 3000, VERBUND has given itself the capacity, resiliency and scalability it needs to grow its business and help create a clean energy future. With the comprehensive assurance of our FSP Network Manager and the native ability to scale to 100Gbit/s and more, VERBUND's new infrastructure will be an essential tool as it looks to provide Austria with even more renewable power," commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, ADVA. "As VERBUND is a leading energy provider, it was essential to minimize disruption to services. By working closely with their team and the engineers at SPL Tele, we were able to complete the deployment with minimal downtime. VERBUND's team is passionate about harnessing the most advanced technology available to ensure excellence, efficiency and sustainability. That's why it also invested in our ConnectGuard(TM) physical layer security as well as the latest timing tech from our Oscilloquartz team. We're proud that our innovation is helping to take their services to the next level."

"Ensuring the success of this vital network upgrade was an exciting challenge for our team. Underpinning the project was the close relationship that we've built up with ADVA and the mutual understanding we have with VERBUND to never settle for second best. Through this, we were able to work together for a smooth and successful deployment in the smallest window of maintenance time," said Kurt Sperk, division manager, SPL Tele. "This backbone infrastructure is the result of a lot of expertise, commitment and close collaboration between all three teams. We're proud that VERBUND put so much trust in us and look forward to supporting them with future challenges."

ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV)

