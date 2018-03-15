& cplSiteName &

Hengtong Shows Off at OFC

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/21/2018
50%
50%

SAN DIEGO -- The 43rd Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) wrapped up in San Diego, California. OFC is well recognized as the world’s highest-profile, largest, oldest, most influential and specialized international gathering in global communications. As a leading optical fiber communication enterprise, HENGTONG made a grand appearance with its oceanic optical fiber, silicon photonics solutions and new products. Go to have a glimpse of what new products and technologies HENGTONG had to offer to the audiences all over the world.

Around the themes of applying cutting-edge technologies in optical communications including 5G and 400G, HENGTONG mainly rolled out G.657.A1 optical fiber and ultra-low-loss fiber for 5G, G.654.B oceanic optical fiber and G.654.E land optical fiber for 400G and solutions related to ODN, FTTH, JETnet and ocean engineering.

As one of the largest system integrator and network service provider in China’s optical fiber and networking, HENGTONG has been committed to optical fiber communications. Currently, HENGTONG has worked its way up to top 3 in the world’s optical fiber communications, built whole industrial chain of optical fiber communications, develop business system such as big data application and cyber security, and redoubled its efforts to provide whole value chain overall service for global information industry development.

On 2018 OFC, HENGTONG launched two new highly reliable oceanic optical fiber products, i.e. BoneCom® G.652 and SeaCom® G.654. With excellent properties such as ultra low loss, large effective area, high strength and long length, these two products are developed particularly for new generation of oceanic optical fiber networking featuring ultra long distance, ultra large capacity and ultra high speed. Besides, the technical perfection of its reliability significantly improved optical fiber’s strength reliability and welding reliability, which made it more suitable for large-scale oceanic communications construction with long-distance, great depth of water and complicated environment.

Both products passed underwater optical cable international system sea test. The sea test utilized Bonecom® G.652 and SeaCom® G.654 oceanic optical fiber independently developed by HENGTONG, covering plow under test with replay and without replay in shallow sea for various types of cable, deep-sea submarine optical cable and repeaters integrated system test, which could verify the new products’ good quality and high reliability.

Hengtong (HTGD)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us'
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 3/19/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
Is Business Voice Rapidly Fading?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/15/2018
Amazon Proves Video's Worth
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/15/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives