Hengtong Shows Off at OFC

SAN DIEGO -- The 43rd Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) wrapped up in San Diego, California. OFC is well recognized as the world’s highest-profile, largest, oldest, most influential and specialized international gathering in global communications. As a leading optical fiber communication enterprise, HENGTONG made a grand appearance with its oceanic optical fiber, silicon photonics solutions and new products. Go to have a glimpse of what new products and technologies HENGTONG had to offer to the audiences all over the world.

Around the themes of applying cutting-edge technologies in optical communications including 5G and 400G, HENGTONG mainly rolled out G.657.A1 optical fiber and ultra-low-loss fiber for 5G, G.654.B oceanic optical fiber and G.654.E land optical fiber for 400G and solutions related to ODN, FTTH, JETnet and ocean engineering.

As one of the largest system integrator and network service provider in China’s optical fiber and networking, HENGTONG has been committed to optical fiber communications. Currently, HENGTONG has worked its way up to top 3 in the world’s optical fiber communications, built whole industrial chain of optical fiber communications, develop business system such as big data application and cyber security, and redoubled its efforts to provide whole value chain overall service for global information industry development.

On 2018 OFC, HENGTONG launched two new highly reliable oceanic optical fiber products, i.e. BoneCom® G.652 and SeaCom® G.654. With excellent properties such as ultra low loss, large effective area, high strength and long length, these two products are developed particularly for new generation of oceanic optical fiber networking featuring ultra long distance, ultra large capacity and ultra high speed. Besides, the technical perfection of its reliability significantly improved optical fiber’s strength reliability and welding reliability, which made it more suitable for large-scale oceanic communications construction with long-distance, great depth of water and complicated environment.

Both products passed underwater optical cable international system sea test. The sea test utilized Bonecom® G.652 and SeaCom® G.654 oceanic optical fiber independently developed by HENGTONG, covering plow under test with replay and without replay in shallow sea for various types of cable, deep-sea submarine optical cable and repeaters integrated system test, which could verify the new products’ good quality and high reliability.

