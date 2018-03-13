& cplSiteName &

GRNET Trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect & TIP's Voyager White Box Solution

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
3/13/2018
ATHENS -- ADVA today announced that GRNET, the Greek research and technology network, has successfully completed a joint field trial involving the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect and Voyager, the Facebook-designed packet transport system. The innovative transport solution successfully carried 200Gbit/s alien wavelengths across 510km of GRNET's existing WDM infrastructure. The tests used standard interfaces for multi-vendor management and orchestration, highlighting the value of optical network disaggregation and SDN-based openness. Both the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect and TIP's Voyager will be on display at ADVA's booth, 2601, at OFC.

"Data demand in the research and academic community is growing rapidly. That's why we're exploring the power of the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect to transport ultra-high-capacity alien wavelengths. Combined with Voyager, it creates a compelling multi-vendor solution," said Chrysostomos Tziouvaras, broadband infrastructures development manager, GRNET. "We're excited by the results of this trial. It shows the potential of disaggregation to enhance our existing network and the role that open interfaces can play in creating new opportunities. By leveraging open, programmable cost-disruptive technology like the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect and Voyager, we can efficiently respond to changing customer demands and slot the latest and best equipment into our network as soon as it's available."

In the field trial, 100Gbit/s and 200Gbit/s third-party wavelengths were transported over GRNET's network, which spans 510km between Athens and Crete. Central to the tests was the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect. Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the DCI platform offers unrivalled efficiency and delivers huge energy savings. Also key was Voyager, the Facebook-designed open optical packet transport system developed for the Telecom Infra Project. Standardized open interfaces were used to orchestrate both technologies and manage the multi-vendor architecture. ADVA's partner, the IT solutions provider ADAPTIT, also played a pivotal role in facilitating the field trial.

"Today's service providers are facing fundamental challenges. Keeping pace with ever-increasing data demand is simply impossible without a fundamental change to network architecture. As this trial demonstrates, service providers now have the power to leverage unprecedented value from their deployed infrastructure," commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, ADVA. "We've been working closely together with GRNET and our partner ADAPTIT to address the needs of Greece's R&E network through a unique combination of the most innovative networking technologies. By expanding the horizons of what multi-vendor infrastructure can achieve, we're shaping the future of connectivity and collaboration and enabling educators and researchers to go further than ever before."

ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV)

